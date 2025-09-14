San Antonio rodeo officials want to lasso public opinion on expansion

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo officials want to hear from local residents on its proposed plans to renovate and expand with a possible move downtown by the Spurs.

If the Spurs leave for a new arena downtown in the years ahead, the Stock Show & Rodeo would be the sole full-time tenant on the grounds of the Frost Bank Center and Freeman Coliseum.

The Spurs play in the Frost Bank Center and go on a long rodeo road trip every year in February to make room for pro cowboys and cowgirls to compete for cash prizes and for the nightly concerts that follow the rodeo competitions.

Voters on Nov. 4 will be asked to vote on Proposition A, which calls for a $194 million makeover and expansion of the grounds to host year-round rodeo events, trade shows, conventions, concerts, and other gatherings to keep the grounds an economic engine for the East Side.

A public town hall on the expansion is planned for 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 16 in Hall A of the Freeman Coliseum Expo Hall.

Cody Davenport, the executive director and CEO of the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo is scheduled to have a PowerPoint presentation followed by a question-and-answer session.

The rodeo industry is a big business across the U.S.

San Antonio's indoor rodeo in recent years has been named the best in the nation by the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association and the Academy of Country Music.