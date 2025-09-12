© 2025 Texas Public Radio
KCTI-AM/FM is off-air due to damage from a lightning strike. We are working to restore service as quickly as possible.

UTSA and UIW meet in "Hometown Showdown" on Saturday at Alamodome

Texas Public Radio | By Brian Kirkpatrick
Published September 12, 2025 at 2:05 PM CDT
Joey Palacios
/
TPR
Alamodome

The UTSA Roadrunners and UIW Cardinals kick off the "Hometown Showdown" at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday at the Alamodome.

UIW is ranked eighth in the FCS Coaches Poll headed into the game. The team is favored to finish first in the Southland Conference this season.

The (0-2) Roadrunners of the FBS and American Athletic Conference won their previous meeting with the (1-1) Cardinals, 35-7, on Aug. 31, 2019.

UTSA enters the game after a heartbreaking loss to Texas State at the Alamodome this past Saturday before 45,000 fans. The Bobcat's Beau Sparks had a 65-yard touchdown reception to beat UTSA in the last 10 minutes of the game.

UIW was idle last weekend.

UTSA is hard to beat at the Alamodome under coach Jeff Traylor, going 29-4 since the 2020 season. The team is 46-22 overall, including two conference championships, under Traylor, who starts his sixth year.

UIW head coach Clint Killough is 21-6 in his third season and led the team with an 11-3 record and into the quarterfinal round of the FCS playoffs in 2024.

The game will air on ESPN+ and the ESPN app.

