Man accused of stalking San Antonio police chief and wife arrested

Stalking anyone is against the law—let alone the San Antonio Police Chief and his wife.

Twenty-nine year-old Roger Craig Vittitoe was arrested in Hidalgo County on Saturday on those allegations.

According to jail records, he faces two charges of stalking Police Chief William McManus and his wife, Lourdes.

Investigators said the suspect expressed anger over the outcome of a prior criminal case he filed as a complainant.

Vittitoe is accused of flooding McManus' wife with voice and electronic messages in an effort to reach Chief McManus.

In the affidavit for the arrest warrant the messages were described as "obsessive, harassing, and alarming" and came during a 72-hour period that began on Sept. 3.

One such message stated:

"How's the female McManus ... Had her on Linkedin then account got deleted ... we followed each other." "My favorite color is ReD!" "Well, I gave you your 15-day Notice. A few more days left. Hope you make the right decision."

The defendant also allegedly sent photos to the victim's wife with a geolocation showing it was taken 12 minutes from their home, "causing fear and concern" he may retaliate for his perceived injustice, according to arrest records.

McManus issued a statement following the arrest.

"“Because this matter involves an ongoing investigation in which I am directly involved, I will not be making any public comment at this time," the statement read.