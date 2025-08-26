Pope Leo XIV appoints Bishop Cepeda as auxiliary bishop for Archdiocese of San Antonio

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

Pope Leo XIV has appointed Most Reverend Jose Arturo Cepeda as the new auxiliary bishop of the Archdiocese of San Antonio.

Cepeda is a native of Mexico. He was ordained a priest of the Archdiocese of San Antonio in 1996.

He was named auxiliary bishop of the Archdiocese of Detroit by Pope Benedict XVI in 2011.

As the new auxiliary bishop of San Antonio, he will assist Archbishop Gustavo García-Siller in leading the archdiocese.

Both men were born in San Luis Potosí, Mexico,

Archbishop Gustavo García-Siller made the announcement about the transfer on Tuesday morning.

"We are deeply grateful to the Holy Father for appointing Bishop Cepeda to us, and we are similarly grateful to Bishop Cepeda for accepting this new ministry,” he said.

Cepeda has served in many roles internationally and in the U.S. He has also served in a few roles in San Antonio.

He spent four years as a parochial vicar of the San Fernando Cathedral in San Antonio, followed by a decade as a faculty member at Assumption Seminary and the Oblate School of Theology—also in San Antonio.

He was also the vocation director and faculty member for the Transitional Ministry Formation Program for the Archdiocese of San Antonio. From 2010 to 2011 he was also rector of Assumption Seminary.

Cepeda will be ordained on October 12th.

