Texas Supreme Court will hear arguments over whether the state’s abortion ban causes harm

The Texas Supreme Court will hear arguments Tuesday morning over whether a medical exemption in the state’s strict abortion ban is too vague to help people with life-threatening pregnancy complications.

The justices will ultimately have to decide whether to allow a temporary injunction on Senate Bill 8, the 2021 law that bans abortions in Texas after cardiac activity in the fetus — about six weeks of pregnancy — except in medical emergencies.

S.B. 8 also opens physicians who facilitate an abortion outside of emergency conditions to civil liability.

The Center for Reproductive Rights sued the state in March, arguing the law’s emergency exception is ambiguous and failed to help several Texas women who needed abortions in emergency situations.

"Such legal risks, combined with the bans’ unclear language, are deterring Texas physicians from providing their patients with abortion care—a necessary, life-saving procedure crucial for treating many dangerous obstetric conditions," the center wrote in a Nov. 14 press release.

Four of those women gave emotional testimony in front of District Court Judge Jessica Mangrum in July about the moments they realized continuing with their pregnancies could fatally harm them or their children.

Attorneys for the state argued the law provides sufficient exceptions as needed for medical emergencies, and neither the state nor state officials are responsible for the plaintiffs’ doctors denying them abortion care.

Mangrum ruled Aug. 4 that S.B. 8 violated the Texas Constitution and blocked the state from enforcing the abortion ban as it applies to people with life-threatening pregnancy complications and physicians who treat them. Mangrum set a trial date in the case for next March.

But Attorney General Ken Paxton’s office appealed the decision to the state Supreme Court later that same day, blocking the ruling from taking effect.

"The OAG will continue to enforce the laws duly enacted by the Texas Legislature and uphold the values of the people of Texas by doing everything in its power to protect mothers and babies," the attorney general's office wrote in an Aug. 5 statement.

Since August, the number of plaintiffs in the case — which includes patients and medical professionals — has grown to 22. New plaintiffs include a North Texas woman who couldn't get an abortion even after her water broke and her septic infection worsened, according to the Center for Reproductive Rights.

Neither Paxton's office nor the Center for Reproductive Rights responded to requests for comment Monday, and a spokesperson for the Texas Medical Board — also part of the appeal — said the board does not comment on pending litigation.

Got a tip? Email Toluwani Osibamowo at tosibamowo@kera.org. You can follow Toluwani on Twitter @tosibamowo.

