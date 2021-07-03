AT&T To Drop Spurs Naming Rights Agreement

AT&T says it will not renew its naming rights agreement with the San Antonio Spurs.

As first reported in Front Office Sports, AT&T says it is reassessing its debt load and looking for cost-cutting measures.

The telecom giant also sold it's minority stake in the team in recent weeks.

AT&T’s naming rights agreement with the Spurs was about 2 million dollars, which was one of the least expensive naming agreements seen in professional sports up to date.

It’s expected the arena will remain known as AT&T Center until the contract expires in fall of 2022.

With the Spurs valued at $1.85 billion, it’s estimated that AT&T made about $125 million from its original investment in the Spurs more than two decades ago.



Jennifer Gonzalez contributed to this report

