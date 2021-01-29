11 Fort Bliss Soldiers Ill After Consuming 'Substance' — 2 In Critical Care

Eleven Fort Bliss soldiers sickened during a training exercise are at William Beaumont Army Medical Center. Two soldiers are in critical condition. The soldiers required medical attention after consuming a substance Thursday at the end of a training exercise. Fort Bliss did not identify the substance but said it is not related to food.

“Soldiers fell ill after consuming a substance acquired outside of authorized food supply distribution channels,” according to a statement from Fort Bliss. Those who are ill include one warrant officer, two noncommissioned officers and eight enlisted members according.

“We took immediate action to treat everyone involved with the best medical care available,” said Maj. Gen. Sean C. Bernabe, senior mission commander of 1st Armored Division and Fort Bliss. “Our commitment to our soldiers and families remains our number one priority as we work to understand what occurred Jan. 28,” Bernabe said in a statement released by Fort Bliss.

Fort Bliss officials are investigating the incident with law enforcement as they remain in“constant contact” with families of the sick soldiers.

