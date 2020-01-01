Literary Moments
Like the news of day, art and culture are fundamental to understanding our community and the world around us. In collaboration with community organizations, TPR’s Literary Moments provide a touchpoint for lifelong learning, new experiences and reflection.
In May 2021, to celebrate National Preservation Month, TPR and the San Antonio Public Library present Literary Moments from the Texana / Genealogy Collection at the San Antonio Central Library. Selected readings highlight materials that can be found in special archives of the collection, including the San Antonio Symphony Archives, the San Antonio Theatre Collection, the Hertzberg Collection and more.
