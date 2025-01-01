Illuminate and Inspire Awardees
Meet our 2025 Changemaker award winners
Illuminate Award presented to a trailblazer or newsmaker driving meaningful change in San Antonio through innovation, collaboration, and a commitment to community engagement. This award honors individuals who are making a profound impact in their field such as education, housing, the arts, healthcare and more.
Jessica Knudsen - President Clarity Child Guidance Center
Jessica Knudsen, LCSW, FACHE, is the CEO and President of Clarity Child Guidance Center. Since 2019, she has led the nonprofit through growing mental health needs and is now overseeing an expansion to support 8,000 children annually. She is a Texas Hospital Association Leadership Fellow and a member of Leadership San Antonio. Knudsen holds an MSW from UT Austin and a BS in Psychology from UNC-Chapel Hill.
Inspire Award is presented to acknowledge a motivational, visionary, and influential leader celebrating their legacy or lifetime of work that empowers and inspires the community.
Joyce Slocum - Former President & CEO Texas Public Radio
Before Joyce Slocum came to TPR in 2014, she served as interim CEO of NPR for nine months and is credited as having a stabilizing presence on the public broadcasting network. During her time as CEO and president, TPR transformed into a nationally recognized institution rooted in South Texas storytelling. Under her leadership, TPR expanded its reach, grew its staff, and deepened its impact in the community. She also led the capital campaign for TPR’s headquarters, culminating in the 2020 opening of the Irma and Emilio Nicolas Media Center, securing TPR’s legacy in San Antonio.
Impact Award is presented to a transformational innovator who challenges the status quo, creates positive change, and builds future generations.
Carrie Alvarado - COO Autism Community Network
Dr. Carrie Alvarado is the COO of Autism Community Network, where she directs the Earliest Connections Clinic and leads DIRFloortime and PACT therapy programs. She holds a PhD in Infant and Early Childhood Development. Her research focuses on sensoriaffective integration, parent coaching, and telepractice. A PACT Accredited Practitioner and experienced faculty member, Dr. Alvarado is dedicated to empowering families and clinicians.