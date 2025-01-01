Illuminate and Inspire Awardees

Meet our 2025 Changemaker award winners

Illuminate Award presented to a trailblazer or newsmaker driving meaningful change in San Antonio through innovation, collaboration, and a commitment to community engagement. This award honors individuals who are making a profound impact in their field such as education, housing, the arts, healthcare and more.

Jessica Knudsen - President Clarity Child Guidance Center

Jessica Knudsen, LCSW, FACHE, is the CEO and President of Clarity Child Guidance Center. Since 2019, she has led the nonprofit through growing mental health needs and is now overseeing an expansion to support 8,000 children annually. She is a Texas Hospital Association Leadership Fellow and a member of Leadership San Antonio. Knudsen holds an MSW from UT Austin and a BS in Psychology from UNC-Chapel Hill.