San Antonio City Council holds special meeting on alleged code of conduct violations against Mayor Jones

A special meeting of the San Antonio City Council was called to order by Mayor Pro Tem Jalen McKee-Rodriguez Monday morning. The council will hear the results of a code of conduct investigation against the mayor filed by District 1 Councilwoman Sukh Kaur.

The details of the investigation have not been made public but could be released at the conclusion of Monday’s session. It stems around an incident that took place between Jones and Kaur during a meeting of the city council on Feb. 5.

Shortly before the council went into executive session, McKee-Rodriguez said the council would return after hearing the results and share next steps.

“Based on today’s meeting and the results of the investigation, if the city council requests consideration of a censure of the mayor, that meeting will be no sooner than this Friday, Feb. 27, and if such a meeting offers that complaint, (it) will be posted alongside the agenda item,” he said.

The city council uses a rotating mayor pro tem system that shifts between council members every few months. The mayor pro tem handles mayoral duties like presiding over meetings when the mayor is unavailable.

The meeting was called earlier on Feb. 9 when five council members submitted a memo to the city clerk requesting a discussion on the results of the complaint filed by Kaur. It’s possible the council would consider a censure, which is akin to a formal reprimand but carries no punishment.

During roll call Monday morning, Kaur, Jones, and District 9 Councilwoman Misty Spears were not present.

This is a developing story and will be updated.