Rep. Gonzales continues campaign, calls claims ‘blackmail’ over alleged relationship with aide who died by suicide

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

San Antonio Congressman Tony Gonzales says he is fighting what he describes as an attempt to blackmail him following the death of a former congressional aide who took her own life last year.

In a post on the social media platform X, Gonzales wrote in all capital letters, “I will not be blackmailed.” He added that he was disgusted by what he called efforts to profit politically and financially from a tragic death.

Regina Santos-Aviles, who served as Gonzales’ Uvalde regional district director, died last September after setting herself on fire. The Bexar County Medical Examiner ruled her death a suicide and found no evidence of foul play.

The San Antonio Express-News reported that another former Gonzales staff member said Gonzales and Santos-Aviles had a romantic relationship while she worked in his office. Gonzales has denied that allegation.

Santos-Aviles’ husband, Adrian Aviles, rejected Gonzales’ claims of blackmail. In a post on X, he accused the congressman of evading accountability and making false statements to protect his image.

Adrian Aviles here Regina’s husband.



We have never blackmailed anyone. What we’ve seen instead is a consistent pattern of evasion, refusal to take accountability, and outright lies to protect your image. You’re a classic case of a two-faced politician who says whatever is… — Adrian Aviles (@Adrianaviles830) February 19, 2026

The controversy has drawn political scrutiny. Gonzales’ Republican primary challenger Brandon Herrera has called on him to resign, alleging potential ethics concerns. Texas State Representative Wes Virdell has also said Gonzales should step down if the allegations are confirmed. Gonzales has denied wrongdoing and has not indicated any plans to resign.

Gonzales, a Republican, is seeking reelection in Texas’ 23rd Congressional District, which stretches from San Antonio to El Paso along the U.S.-Mexico border. The Cook Political Report characterizes the district as competitive but leaning Republican. Gonzales has received endorsements from former President Donald Trump and House Speaker Mike Johnson.

Gonzales said he remains focused on his reelection campaign.