© 2026 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Democratic Congressman Greg Casar and FEMA whistleblowers call for Kristi Noem to step down or be impeached

Texas Public Radio | By Jerry Clayton
Published February 4, 2026 at 2:53 PM CST
Democratic Congressman Greg Casar speaks at a press conference on 1/4/2026
Zoom
/
Screenshot

Sign up for TPR Today, Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

Democratic Congressman Greg Casar and FEMA whistleblowers are raising the alarm over Department of Homeland Security’s Kristi Noem and the constant chaos they say she is raising at The Federal Emergency Management Agency.

At a press conference on Wednesday morning Casar said Noem's budget and staffing cuts to FEMA are systematically undermining disaster preparedness, including relief efforts during the Kerrville Flood.

“Secretary Noem delayed search and rescue response by 72 hours to the floods in Kerrville and in central Texas. That is horrifying,” said Casar.

FEMA is getting rid of thousands of workers in areas recovering from disasters
Rebecca Hersher
Thousands of employees whose contracts end this year will lose their jobs, FEMA managers said at personnel meetings this week. The cuts could hobble the nation's disaster agency.

Abby McIlraith is an emergency management specialist at FEMA. She was placed on administrative leave after she and other whistleblowers sounded the alarm about Noem’s actions.

“Noem has sidelined the FEMA whistleblowers who are trying to warn the American public of the critical fact that FEMA is not prepared to handle a major disaster,” she said during the press conference.

McIlraith pointed out that FEMA workers on the ground and at call centers were let go during the aftermath of the flood in Kerrville and called Noem’s actions unacceptable.

Abby McIlraithFEMA Emergency Management Specialist
Sabotaging Our Safety
/
Screen shot
FEMA Emergency Management Specialist at FEMA Abby McIlraith

Casar says he has helped introduce legislation to repeal Noem's cuts to FEMA and The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and is demanding that she resign or be impeached.

Since Noem was confirmed last January, 20% of FEMA staff have been slashed and critical emergency funds have been frozen.

TPR was founded by and is supported by our community. If you value our commitment to the highest standards of responsible journalism and are able to do so, please consider making your gift of support today.
Tags
Government / Politics TPRTop StoriesFEMAGreg Casar
Jerry Clayton
Jerry Clayton can be reached at jerry@tpr.org or on Twitter at @jerryclayton.
See stories by Jerry Clayton