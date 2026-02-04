Democratic Congressman Greg Casar and FEMA whistleblowers call for Kristi Noem to step down or be impeached

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

Democratic Congressman Greg Casar and FEMA whistleblowers are raising the alarm over Department of Homeland Security’s Kristi Noem and the constant chaos they say she is raising at The Federal Emergency Management Agency.

At a press conference on Wednesday morning Casar said Noem's budget and staffing cuts to FEMA are systematically undermining disaster preparedness, including relief efforts during the Kerrville Flood.

“Secretary Noem delayed search and rescue response by 72 hours to the floods in Kerrville and in central Texas. That is horrifying,” said Casar.

Abby McIlraith is an emergency management specialist at FEMA. She was placed on administrative leave after she and other whistleblowers sounded the alarm about Noem’s actions.

“Noem has sidelined the FEMA whistleblowers who are trying to warn the American public of the critical fact that FEMA is not prepared to handle a major disaster,” she said during the press conference.

McIlraith pointed out that FEMA workers on the ground and at call centers were let go during the aftermath of the flood in Kerrville and called Noem’s actions unacceptable.

Sabotaging Our Safety / Screen shot FEMA Emergency Management Specialist at FEMA Abby McIlraith

Casar says he has helped introduce legislation to repeal Noem's cuts to FEMA and The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and is demanding that she resign or be impeached.

Since Noem was confirmed last January, 20% of FEMA staff have been slashed and critical emergency funds have been frozen.