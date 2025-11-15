Nirenberg makes it official: He's running for Bexar County Judge

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

One of San Antonio's longest serving mayors officially announced his bid for Bexar County Judge on Saturday afternoon.

“My name is Ron Nirenberg and I’m running for Bexar County Judge,” he exclaimed to the crowd.

Ron Nirenberg was joined by family, friends and several local leaders at the Backyard on Broadway Saturday afternoon to kick off his run to unseat incumbent Peter Sakai.

“The power of local government isn’t what we can do alone. It’s how we can collaborate to improve people’s lives. The cities and the county work best when they work together," Nirenberg said.

Jerry Clayton / Texas Public Radio A campaign staffer holds a sign at Ron Nirenberg's announcement of running for County Judge on November 15, 2025

Nirenberg has been teasing a run to unseat County Judge Peter Sakai since September.

Former County Judge Nelson Wolff spoke on Nirenberg’s behalf.

“And as he goes into this office, he’ll open up the doors, bring in fresh air and bring light to the room. He is the man for the job,” said Wolff.

Jerry Clayton / Texas Public Radio Nelson Wolff speaks at Ron Nirenberg's campaign for County Judge event

Nirenberg was previously the longest serving mayor of San Antonio. He termed out in 2025, after having been elected to four consecutive terms from 2017 to 2025.

Sakai, a longtime judge who oversaw Bexar County Children's Court, issued a statement after learning of Nirenberg's plans recently.

Sakai touted his record on jobs, affordable housing, and public safety on an improved flood warning system.

He also accused Nirenberg of splitting local Democrats.

Jerry Clayton / Texas Public Radio Ron Nirenberg supporters at a campaign event on November 25, 2025

Other speakers at the event on Saturday included Democratic State Senator Trey Martinez Fischer and Campaign Treasurer Jorge Herrera. Amy Hardberger, daughter of former San Antonio Mayor Phil Hardberger, also joined the stage party. President of the Texas Alliance of Retired Americans Marinella Murillo, and Nirenberg’s wife Erika Prosper were also there.