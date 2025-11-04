San Antonio voters on how they voted on the Spurs arena on Tuesday

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

Election officials said Props A & B are the main drivers behind local voter turnout on Nov. 4.

Those props, if approved, would see venue tax dollars, paid mostly by tourists, spent on a new Spurs arena and improvements to the stock show and rodeo grounds.

Texas Public Radio spoke to half-a-dozen voters on Tuesday morning outside the Bexar County Elections Office headquarters on South Frio downtown.

We asked how they voted on Prop B, the measure that would generate venue tax revenue for a new downtown Spurs arena.

Most said they voted yes on B.

"I think San Antonio needs to grow," said Rosa Escobedo, who said she believed in the pro-arena ad campaigns about the proposed economic benefits and the jobs it would bring.

Some voters, like Chris Silva, voted for Prop B because he could not imagine a San Antonio without the San Antonio Spurs.

"We only got one team, and we need to take care of them. They bring a lot to the city," he said.

But there were no votes too on Prop. B. Voter Steve Sanchez called Prop B "corporate welfare" for billionaires. He said a working-class family of four can't afford tickets to see a Spurs game, much less afford the food concessions at a game.

And he doubts the economic benefits a new arena could bring, including the proposed new jobs inside.

Sanchez also questioned the affordability of the planned sports entertainment district around the proposed arena, known as Project Marvel.

"They're talking about jobs. What? So, your cousin can like get a job selling nachos? And the restaurants, you know. You think these restaurants are going to be affordable? Because San Antonio, whether they like it or not, is a working-class town."

Texas Public Radio found it only took a few minutes to vote at the County Elections Office on South Frio, but the wait in line was about 45 minutes.