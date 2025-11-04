No major problems at San Antonio area polling sites, turnout healthy

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

Voting is on pace to perhaps hit 75,000 or more today in the November 4 elections in Bexar County, which include Props A and B that would create new facilities for the Spurs and rodeo.

County Elections Administrator Michele Carew said more than 23,000 voters had cast ballots in a three-hour period on Tuesday morning alone.

She said turnout varies across the county.

"Our busiest vote center is Brook Hollow, and our slowest voter center would be Spicewood Park Elementary."

Brook Hollow Library is on the city's Northeast Side and Spicewood Park Elementary is on the South Side.

Carew said no major problems have been reported. Cell phones are not allowed inside polling centers under a new state law.

Voters can also vote at any polling site regardless of precinct.

One tip to vote faster: check out area polling stations around your neighborhood and look for shorter lines to get in.

The polls close at 7 p.m. Tuesday night.