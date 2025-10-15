Are the San Antonio Spurs actively courting the City of Austin?

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

Newly released emails and texts show that San Antonio Spurs officials have repeatedly reached out to Austin Mayor Kirk Watson and other Austin city leaders to establish relationships.

The communications were obtained by KSAT-TV and show that Spurs officials have been quietly cultivating relationships in Austin, just as San Antonio voters are deciding whether to help fund a new Spurs arena.

The text and emails from 2023 and 2024 show Spurs officials contacting Austin Mayor Kirk Watson and his staff, along with several Austin City Council members.

The Spurs have made efforts to widen their fan base, including playing two regular season games each year in Austin since 2023.

Spurs officials have denied rumors that they would consider moving the team if voters reject 300 million dollars in hotel and car rental taxes for the proposed arena.

Early voting begins on Oct. 20 for the Nov. 4 election on the propositions

Neither the Spurs or Austin Mayor Kirk Watson’s office responded to our requests for comment.