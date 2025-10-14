Bexar commissioners discuss affordable housing as part of stadium deal

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

Bexar County commissioners on Tuesday will discuss affordable housing in San Antonio's urban core.

Commissioners will take up the development or preservation of around 1,250 affordable housing units downtown. Those units are part of an agreement the county reached with San Antonio ISD as part of the development of a new Missions baseball stadium downtown.

In other action, commissioners will consider a $5-million state grant for a project at Fort Sam Houston that could bring one-thousand Defense Health Agency positions here. The county and City of San Antonio are providing local matches of $10 million each for the same project.

Also on the agenda is a project to restore the River Road ecosystem from U.S. 281 to Mulberry Avenue with costs not to exceed just under $3 million.

In other action, commissioners will:

Consider a grant agreement with the National Western Art Foundation for the design and construction of the Stagecoach Gallery at the Briscoe Western Art Museum for a total amount not to exceed $1million.



Consider a resolution to support construction of a State Veterans Home in the county.



Coordinate homeless outreach services in Converse with the City of Converse and Haven for Hope.



Declare Oct. 13 as Indigenous People's Day.



Discuss approval of playground improvements at Hidalgo and Comanche Parks and installation of water service at Macdona Park.