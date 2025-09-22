SAWS imposes first lien on overdue apartment owner with new power from city council

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

San Antonio Water System (SAWS) has placed its first lien on an apartment complex over its owner’s $93,000 in unpaid water bills.

The Oaks at Bandera Apartments is owned by Eddleton Family Investments LLC, according to a SAWS press release.

The San Antonio City Council gave SAWS the authority to place liens on apartment complexes earlier this year.

The new authority was in response to SAWS' decision to shut off the water at several apartment complexes where the property owner was overdue on their bills, which negatively impacted residents even if they were on time with their own payments.

Now, only the owner will feel SAWS’ action — if and when the owner sells the property, SAWS will be able to collect on the debt from the sale price.

SAWS retains the authority to shut off water to this apartment complex and others whose owners are overdue on water bills.

SAWS CEO Robert Puente told the city council when they were considering giving the water utility the ability to impose liens that "it may not be the best tool, but it is a tool, and we will use it when appropriate.”

There are currently 358 SAWS apartment accounts eligible for disconnection because their bills are more than 60 days overdue. Those 358 apartments are overdue a combined $2.6 million, according to SAWS.