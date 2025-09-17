Texas Rangers, Uvalde police investigate death of congressional staffer to Rep. Tony Gonzales

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

Regina Santos-Avila, a congressional staffer to Rep. Tony Gonzales, died Sunday after authorities found her on fire at her Uvalde home. She was 35.

Uvalde paramedics, firefighters and police were called to the scene for a disturbance. Officials said her body had caught fire, and she was transported via helicopter to Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio to be treated for extensive burns.

Santos-Avila was pronounced dead Sunday morning.

Her mother told the San Antonio Express News that the incident was an accident. Uvalde Police Chief Homer Delgado said in a statement there was no indication of foul play, but his department and The Texas Rangers were investigating.

"In times of loss, our greatest duty is to stand together, support one another, and honor the memory of those we have lost,” Delgado said. "Out of respect for the family, no additional details will be released at this time."

Santos-Avila was a regional district director for Rep. Tony Gonzales' office since November of 2021. Before that, she was executive director of the Uvalde Chamber of Commerce and a board member of the Uvalde Area Development Foundation. She was also a manger of accounts and finance at the Uvalde County Fairplex from 2015 - 2020.

Gonzales released a statement Wednesday and expressed his sadness over her death and noted her dedication to her community.

"We are all heart-stricken by the recent news. Regina devoted her profession toward making a difference in her community," Gonzales said. "She will always be remembered for her passion towards Uvalde and helping the community become a better place."

This is a developing story that will be updated.