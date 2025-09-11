Councilmember Meza Gonzalez's blood alcohol content double legal limit during DWI arrest

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

District 8 Councilmember Ivalis Meza Gonzalez’s blood alcohol content (BAC) was at least 0.15 on the night of her DWI arrest in July, nearly double the legal limit of .08, according to the Bexar County criminal case file.

Police pulled over and arrested Gonzalez on July 24, just weeks after she was sworn in to her first term as a San Antonio City Council member.

The San Antonio City Council will vote on whether to censure Meza Gonzalez over her DWI this afternoon following a memo from Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones.

Following her arrest, Meza Gonzalez released a statement.

“As a public servant, I know we’re held to a higher standard, and my actions failed to meet that,” she said. “I deeply regret the disappointment this has caused my constituents, my colleagues, and my family. As this matter moves forward, I’ll take full responsibility, and I will not stop working to make sure my constituents are well represented."

She is now the third city council member in three years to face a formal reprimand over a DWI. Former District 10 Councilmember Clayton Perry faced a vote of no confidence and took a leave of absence from the council over a drunken hit-and-run in 2022, and current District 10 Councilmember Marc Whyte was censured in 2024 for a 2023 DWI where he had a BAC of .089.

Like Whyte and Perry, Meza Gonzalez has had her committee assignments suspended by the mayor.

She sat on the Audit Committee, Community Health Committee, and the Economic Workforce Development Committee. It is not clear how long she will be suspended from her committees.