Alternative jail sentencing has saved Bexar County $2 million

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

An alternative jail sentencing program for low-level, non-violent offenders that has saved Bexar County more than $2 million earned the praise of Precinct 2 Commissioner Rebeca Clay-Flores during the commissioners' courthouse meeting this week.

The commissioner formally recognized Sheriff Javier Salazar and participating judges from the county and state district courts for their participation in the Bexar Gives Back Program.

The program was launched by the sheriff in August 2020.

Clay-Flores said the program reduces recidivism and has other benefits too.

"Adult participants maintain their jobs and remain with their families, supporting stability and reducing harmful long-term effects incarceration often brings," she said. "Secondly, it alleviates jail overcrowding and eases the workload on our deputies, who would otherwise be tasked with supervising inmates that adds up to overtime."

The Bexar County Adult Detention Center is often plagued by overcrowding with a jail population of around 5,000 inmates. Inmates are also being housed in Burnet and Kerr Counties due to crowding issues.

Overtime spent on hours worked by detention deputies has added up to tens-of-millions of dollars a year for the county in recent years.

Participants in the program are sentenced to supervised community service projects.

Salazar explained to commissioners how they arrived at the savings Bexar Gives Back has added up to.

"The way that dollar amount is tabulated is we take the dollar amount that's saved by not putting these people in jail to the tune of $80 to $100 a day," he said.

Plus, he said, participating offenders do some landscaping work for the county. The same work a professional landscaper would charge the county $15 to $20 per hour to do.

Other jobs they perform include support for the Humane Society, feeding the homeless, and county fleet vehicle washing.

A news release from the office of Clay-Flores reported Bexar Gives Back has seen 300 participants with more than 250 successful completions.

Clay-Flores and Salazar have both campaigned against letting non-violent offenders be incarcerated when alternatives are available, including treatment for those who are mentally ill or suffering from substance abuse disorders or both.