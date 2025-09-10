Texas Rep. James Talarico in San Antonio for campaign rally for U.S. Senate calls for peace in wake of assassination of Charlie Kirk

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

Texas Rep. James Talarico held a rally at the Backyard on Broadway in San Antonio on Wednesday evening.

However, after taking the stage, Talarico immediately told the crowd that he was shifting the focus of his prepared speech in light of the shooting at a campaign event in Utah where Right-wing activist Charlie Kirk was shot and later succumbed to his wounds.

Talarico focused his comments on decrying violence and condemning the extreme division in the country.

“I look forward to talking more about this campaign and more about this important election,” said Talarico. “But tonight, I want to address the news out of Utah.”

Talarico acknowledged that he and Kirk had ideological and political differences but said that “Charlie Kirk was a child of God.”

He described the shooting as a “political assassination” and one that “comes just three months after the Democratic Speaker of the Minnesota State House was shot and killed in her home.”

Talarico has experienced a surge in interest in his leadership that coincides with social media activity.

Talarico touched on his humble beginnings as the son of a young single mother from Laredo and her strength in the face of poverty and adversity. He told the crowd that his mother’s love was life-changing and that “violence is not a true power.” He added that people across the political spectrum in this state and in this country are hungry for a different kind of politics, not a politics of fear, not a politics of hate, not a politics of violence.”

saile.a Attendees at a gathering line up to meet James Talarico in San Antonio, Sept. 10, 2025

After speaking to the audience for about 10 minutes, Talarico said he would stay and spend the allotted time for the event—about 90 minutes—speaking one-on-one with anyone who wanted to gather with him.

Talarico launched his bid for the U.S. Senate on Tuesday in Austin and will follow up his gathering in San Antonio with events in Rosenberg and Houston.

Talarico is one of three Democrats who have announced their intention to run for U.S. Senate in next year’s midterm election. Former U.S. Rep. Colin Allred and former astronaut Terry Virts have launched their campaigns.

Former U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke and Rep. Joaquin Castro have not ruled out joining the race.

The winner would run against either U.S. Sen. John Cornyn or his Republican primary challenger, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.