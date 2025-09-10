Bexar commissioners approve purchase of additional ballot printers to speed up voting

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

Bexar County Commissioners voted on Tuesday to purchase 700 additional Express Vote Ballot Printers.

The printers are attached to ballot pads, which can find a voter's individual ballot. That ballot is then printed onto an activation card, which the voter inserts into a voting machine that displays a matching touch screen ballot for voters to select candidates for offices.

Information and images of the printers can be seen here.

Jorge Fernandez of the county elections office told commissioners the additional 700 printers could give each polling site on election days two and maybe three printers to prep ballots and reduce voter waiting times.

Republican Precinct 3 County Commissioner Grant Moody voted against the purchase of the additional printers.

"We're really going from one to three (per polling site)...there's some of them that may be having issues and need to be retired in the coming year. I don't know. Again, it just seems like a little bit of overkill," Moody said.

All the Democratic commissioners and county judge voted for the purchase.

The printers attach directly to and are compatible with the KNOWiNK pads purchased previously by the county and will be ready to go for the November elections.