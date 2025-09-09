Bexar County budget remains steady—and so does property tax rate

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

Bexar County commissioners officially approved a nearly $3 billion budget on Tuesday and kept the property tax rate the same.

The spending plan, which goes into effect on Oct. 1, is very similar to the prior one. And the property tax rate remains at just under 30-cents per $100 valuation.

County property taxes will not be going up and may actually go down for some because of lower appraisals in a softening housing market. The size of overall property tax bills depends on the actions taken by other taxing entities, such as school districts.

County Judge Peter Sakai said the county is spending on basics and within its means.

"We must invest in public health, public safety, infrastructure, economic development, elections and, most of all, our county workforce, with a 3% percent cost-of-living adjustment."

The budget includes $21 million for a next generation flood warning system following deadly summer flooding in San Antonio and in the Hill Country.

County leaders also set aside $1million for nonprofits harmed by federal cuts. The San Antonio Food Bank and local food insecurity have been major concerns for commissioners.

The budget includes dozens of new deputies and constables and a first-ever helicopter for the sheriff's office.

Sakai said the county will try not to issue new debt and will look at the reallocation of funds for existing capital works projects on the books for this coming year.

The court's lone Republican, Precinct 3 Commissioner Grant Moody, worried aloud that commissioners could be more mindful about expenses, as county spending threatens to exceed county revenue in a few years.

"I would have liked to have seen more progress in making some of those tough decisions, saying 'no' to some nice-to-have items in ... this year's budget," he said. " I feel like, we are kicking the can on some of those tough decisions."

Federal COVID-19 relief funds are drying up—funds that have been used to fund some county programs and jobs.