Bexar County commissioners take up budget, voter registration system

Bexar County commissioners continue budget discussions during their Tuesday courthouse meeting at 9 a.m.

Half of the nearly $3 billion county budget goes to county operations, and half of that is spent on the courts and law enforcement.

The sheriff is seeking additional personnel this budget cycle, but so are county constables. Commissioners will consider adding 10 new deputy constables to the two already proposed for the coming fiscal year, which starts Oct. 1

Constables serve eviction notices, and those incidents can turn violent. That's a major reason they are calling for additional personnel.

In other action, commissioners will consider the selection and implementation of a voter registration system—VR Systems or the Texas Election Administration Management system (TEAM), a centralized voter registration database used by most counties in Texas.

State Attorney General Ken Paxton has tried to sue the county over its voter registration efforts in the past but failed.

Commissioners will discuss possible legal issues pertaining to the purchase of the VR Systems solution behind closed doors during their executive session.