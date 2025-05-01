© 2025 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Trumps first 100 days have pushed the limits of presidential power to new levels

Published May 1, 2025 at 10:47 AM CDT
President Donald Trump holds an executive order he signed in the East Room of the White House on April 08, 2025.
Anna Moneymaker
/
Getty Images
President Donald Trump holds an executive order he signed in the East Room of the White House on April 08, 2025.

President Trump is pushing the boundaries of executive power in nearly every area of policy. From his trade war, to immigration, to education, to the reductions in the federal workforce.

Many of his actions are direct challenges to the Courts and to Congress. Those two branches of government are designed to act as checks on the president.

Trump has governed largely by unilateral executive action... and left lawmakers on the sidelines.

NPR's Juana Summers talks with political correspondents Mara Liasson and Susan Davis about the changing power dynamic.


For sponsor-free episodes of Consider This, sign up for Consider This+ via Apple Podcasts or at plus.npr.org.

Email us at considerthis@npr.org.

Copyright 2025 NPR

Tags
Government/Politics Trump AdministrationTop StoriesNational Stories