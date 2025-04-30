Gov. Abbott threatens state funding if San Marcos calls for ceasefire in Gaza

Gov. Greg Abbott threatened to pull state funding after the City of San Marcos placed a resolution in support of a ceasefire in Gaza on its City Council agenda for Tuesday.

The resolution, proposed by council members Alyssa Garza and Amanda Rodriguez, calls for an "immediate, permanent and sustained ceasefire in occupied Palestine," an "arms embargo on the state of Israel" and "recognition of Palestinian sovereignty and protection of constitutional rights."

Although these measures don't have a direct impact on federal policy, cities across the country — including Portland, Maine; Detroit and Oakland, California — have passed ceasefire or divestment resolutions.

"For over a year, residents have urged us to pass a symbolic resolution calling for an end to the violence in Gaza," Rodriguez said on social media. "Speaking out against atrocity is not hate, it's humanity."

Palestine Solidarity SMTX worked with City Council members to get the item on the agenda.

" We've just been working to try to build up the solidarity in our city so that we can stand with everyone else that is organizing to try to stop our government's complicity and the genocide that's happening," founder Scott Cove said.

He said the organization began gathering in 2023 to host fundraisers, protests and community events to raise awareness of what was happening in the Middle East.

" Our government is committing genocide with our money and in our name; that is the problem of every person in the United States," he said. "That money could be spent on our own community."

In a letter sent to San Marcos Mayor Jane Hughson, Abbott threatened to stop grants to the city if it passes the resolution Tuesday. He called the measure "pro-Hamas" and "antisemitic."

"Israel is a stalwart ally of the United States and a friend to Texas," Abbott wrote. "I have repeatedly made clear that Texas will not tolerate antisemitism. Anti-Israel policies are anti-Texas policies."

Texas law prohibits state agencies from contracting with businesses that boycott Israel. If San Marcos passes the resolution, Abbott said, it would warrant the financial cutoff.

"To conflate opposition to genocide with antisemitism is a deliberate and dangerous tactic to silence moral outrage," Rodriguez said in her statement. "Our cities are underfunded, our people are in pain, and yet we're told to stay silent. We won't."

The City of San Marcos declined to comment on the potential financial impacts of passing the resolution.

Advocates said the measure is an expression of free speech.

"It's alarming; it's concerning," Cove said. "To me, it feels like intimidation. It feels like an attack on our First Amendment right."

The resolution explicitly rejects antisemitism, saying: "The San Marcos City Council condemns anti-Palestinian, Islamophobic, antisemitic, and all xenophobic rhetoric and attacks."

The Austin Chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations said it supports adoption of the resolution.

"CAIR-Austin commends the community members who spoke out courageously on April 15th and the principled council members who advocated for the resolution stating that Palestinians deserve dignity and safety," Shaimaa Zayan, operations manager of CAIR-Austin, said in a press release. "I remain hopeful that the resolution will pass — and that other city councils across Texas will follow suit, regardless of state or federal positions."

