Houston Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee dies at 74

Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, a Democrat who represented much of Houston in Congress for nearly 30 years, has died, according to a statement released by her family Friday night. She was 74.

"Today, with incredible grief for our loss yet deep gratitude for the life she shared with us, we announce the passing of United States Representative Sheila Jackson Lee of the 18th Congressional District of Texas," the statement read.

Jackson Lee had announced in early June that she had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer but was continuing to campaign for what would have been her 16th term in office. At the time of her death, she was one of the two longest-serving members of the Texas congressional delegation, along with Austin Congressman Lloyd Doggett.

"Known for her relentless advocacy, the congresswoman dedicated her life to public service, advancing civil rights, healthcare reform, and disaster recovery," said Texas Democratic Party chairman Gilberto Hinojosa in a statement. "And in the spirit of Sheila Jackson Lee's legacy, we will march forward in our fierce commitment to fighting for justice, equality and opportunity for all."

Jackson Lee's legislative accomplishments included establishing the Juneteenth federal holiday and reauthorizing the Violence Against Women Act.

Former Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner also paid tribute to Jackson Lee in a statement, saying, "her work on the ground, in some of the poorest and under-resourced communities; the channeling of billions of federal dollars back to her district; her presence at someone's bedside, giving words of comfort to families who lost loved ones; her appearances at places of worship and events showcasing the global diversity of our City; and her uncanny ability to be everywhere, working every day for those who needed a champion, made her truly exceptional."

Tributes also came in from across the aisle. Republican Houston-area Congressman Wesley Hunt wrote, “In these divided times, Congresswoman Lee and I were able to partner on several legislative initiatives for the city of the Houston. Her steadfast commitment to serving the people of Houston and her tireless work have left an indelible mark on our community and our nation.“

Jackson Lee, born in Queens, New York, represented Texas' 18th Congressional District longer than anyone since the district was established more than a century ago. She was only the fourth member to hold the seat since the district was redrawn to represent Downtown Houston in 1972 – preceded by Barbara Jordan, Mickey Leland, and Craig Washington.

Jackson Lee served Houston in elective office for close to 35 years, first as a Houston City Council member before winning election to the U.S. House in 1994. For much of her tenure in Congress, she faced minimal opposition for reelection. Last year, she made an unsuccessful bid to succeed Turner as Houston's mayor, ultimately losing to John Whitmire in a runoff. She then pivoted to reclaim the Democratic nomination for her congressional seat, beating back a fierce challenge by former Houston City Council Member Amanda Edwards.

Jackson Lee is the third member of the Congressional Black Caucus to die of pancreatic cancer in just over four years, following Congressmen John Lewis and Alcee Hastings.

Funeral arrangements are pending.