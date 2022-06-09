The Jan. 6 committee's next hearing is Thursday, June 23

The members of the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol will focus on former President Donald Trump's attempts to pressure state officials to overturn the 2020 presidential election at their fourth hearing on Tuesday afternoon.

Watch it live here:

The testimony at the hearing "will demonstrate that President Trump and his allies drove a pressure campaign based on lies" that put state and local election officials at risk, according to committee aides who briefed reporters.

Aides also said the hearing will show how the Trump campaign organized slates of false electors in states that Trump lost to President Biden in order to facilitate disrupting the congressional proceedings to certify the election on Jan. 6.

For the past two weeks, the committee has held hearings with the goal of making a case that Trump was responsible for the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol.

The committee is expected to release its findings in a report in September.

For the latest updates on tonight's hearing head over to NPR's live blog. NPR will also broadcast live special coverage of the hearings. Find your local member station or use the NPR One app to listen.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.