Government/Politics

The Jan. 6 committee is holding the fourth hearing on its Capitol riot investigation

By Heidi Glenn
Published June 21, 2022 at 9:30 AM CDT
An image of former President Donald Trump is displayed during the third hearing of the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol on June 16.
Drew Angerer
/
Getty Images
An image of former President Donald Trump is displayed during the third hearing of the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol on June 16.

The members of the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol will focus on former President Donald Trump's attempts to pressure state officials to overturn the 2020 presidential election at their fourth hearing on Tuesday afternoon.

Watch it live here:

The testimony at the hearing "will demonstrate that President Trump and his allies drove a pressure campaign based on lies" that put state and local election officials at risk, according to committee aides who briefed reporters.

Aides also said the hearing will show how the Trump campaign organized slates of false electors in states that Trump lost to President Biden in order to facilitate disrupting the congressional proceedings to certify the election on Jan. 6.

For the past two weeks, the committee has held hearings with the goal of making a case that Trump was responsible for the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol.

The committee is expected to release its findings in a report in September.

For the latest updates on tonight's hearing head over to NPR's live blog. NPR will also broadcast live special coverage of the hearings. Find your local member station or use the NPR One app to listen.
Government/Politics Capitol InsurrectionTop Stories
Heidi Glenn
Heidi Glenn