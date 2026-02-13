Pacific cold front to kiss San Antonio with rain on Valentine's Day

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

San Antonio has not received much rain-love this winter, but a Pacific cold front shouldn't be a heartbreaker this weekend.

There's a strong chance it will trigger some showers for the San Antonio area on Saturday, according to the National Weather Service. Rainfall amounts in the Alamo City could add up to half an inch on Saturday. Areas to the north of the city could see an inch or more, especially areas closer to Austin.

Forecasters said there could be a few rounds of on-again, off-again showers north of San Antonio. More severe weather could not be completely ruled out for San Antonio, including damaging winds, large hail, and frequent lightning.

Forecasters said anyone with outdoor plans on Saturday should remain aware of quickly changing weather conditions.

It's the first full weekend of the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo on the grounds of Freeman Coliseum, and mass Valentine's Day weddings are planned on the steps of the Bexar County Courthouse with County Clerk Lucy Adame-Clark officiating.

The county clerk's office reports they can provide shelter for dozens of brides and grooms should rain interrupt their big day.