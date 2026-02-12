Opponents vow to fight as Lennar Homes begins to clear land for Guajolote Ranch Subdivision

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

As crews begin to remove trees and clear land for the proposed Guajolote subdivision, the future of the project is facing further possible roadblocks.

Crews were seen this week working on what is described as Phase One of the Guajolote Ranch Subdivision near Scenic Loop and Babcock Roads on the northwest side. Lennar Homes is moving forward with its plan to build the subdivision.

Randy Neumann with the Scenic Loop Helotes Creek Alliance that opposes the project says there is a likely reason Lennar is rushing to get the project moving.

“Development plans were approved, some of them back in 2022, and they have a three-year deadline on them. So it is a possibility that all of this activity is driven by that, that they don't want to have to go back to what they probably see as a hostile city now for reapproval.”

Video of tree and land clearing for Phase One of the Guajolote Ranch Subdivision in northwest Bexar County Wednesday February 11, 2026



The Greater Edwards Aquifer Alliance is suing the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality over approval of the water treatment plant, and Neumann says that process could further stall the project.

“If they want to invest $15 million in a wastewater plant, that would not be a very wise investment given the fact that the permit to operate that plant is still up in the air in district court in Austin,” he told TPR.

“And if we don't get the response we want in district court, we're going to push on to the (Texas) Third Court of Appeals.”

The San Antonio City Council recently voted to not give consent for a Municipal Utility District for the Guajolote Ranch Subdivision. The City’s Planning Commission also decided to not give their consent.

The utility district would allow Lennar to tax residents to recoup the cost of the water treatment plant, which would dump as much as a million gallons per day of treated wastewater into Helotes Creek, which opponents say would threaten the water quality of the Edwards Aquifer.

An attorney for Lennar said during the planning commission meeting that the project “is coming” with or without the consent of the city.

“The federal government is opposed because of the 15-mile buffer zone (around Camp Bullis). The state government is opposed. The entire legislative delegation is opposed to the process. The four state senators are opposed to the process. It's clear from the unanimous vote that the city is opposed to the process. The neighbors and the, and the citizens of San Antonio are clearly opposed to the process,” he said.

“So, you know, you have to ask yourself if you're Lennar, why are you pushing so hard on this? It just doesn't make sense," he said.