Arctic blast weekend update: Freezing rain, ice possible in San Antonio area

It appears the worst of the frozen precipitation to be triggered by the arrival of an arctic cold front by Friday night will be to the far northwest of San Antonio.

A winter storm warning has been posted for counties along and north of I-10, including Kimble County and the town of Junction, from 6 p.m. Friday until 6 p.m. Sunday.

Those counties are expected to see moderate to heavy amounts of snow, sleet, or ice, according to the National Weather Service.

Meanwhile, a winter storm watch has been issued for counties to the immediate north, northwest, and northeast of the Alamo City.

Those counties include Bandera, Blanco Comal, Gillespie, Kendall, Kerr, and Llano Counties. Those counties can expect light to moderate amounts of freezing rain or sleet from Saturday morning through Sunday morning, according to forecasters.

Cities in those areas include Bandera, Blanco, Boerne, Fredericksburg, Kerrville, and Llano.

San Antonio and Bexar County and counties to the immediate west, east, and south are under an extreme cold watch from Saturday night until Monday morning. Those areas can expect wind chills as low as 2 degrees below zero at times, which could result in hypothermia and frostbite on exposed skin.

San Antonio residents are encouraged to stay indoors and to not travel during the watch period to reduce their risk of injury. If someone must go outside, they should dress in layers, including a hat, face mask, and gloves.

The high on Saturday in San Antonio will be around 48, and then falls to 38 on Sunday, and then rises to 43 on Monday. Early morning lows this weekend in the Alamo City area will range from the upper teens to 20s.

Residents across San Antonio, South Texas, the Hill Country and to the far Northwest should also take precautions to protect pets, plants, and pipes from freezing and below freezing temperatures.