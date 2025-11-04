Harlandale ISD returns to complete local control

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

The Texas Education Agency has returned the Harlandale Independent School District to complete local control.

The San Antonio school district had been under the oversight of a state-appointed conservator since February 2020.

In a statement, Harlandale officials said Tuesday they had received notification from TEA Deputy Commissioner Steve Lecholop that he was removing their conservator.

“Lecholop confirmed that all conditions of Harlandale ISD’s placement have been met, signifying the successful completion of the District’s multi-year improvement plan,” the statement said.

Harlandale’s elected school board narrowly avoided a complete state takeover in 2020. Their success was likely in part due to taking the proactive step of replacing their superintendent.

A 2019 state investigation found that Harlandale trustees had violated the Open Meetings Act, and that Harlandale officials had approved contracts without a proper bidding process.

Harlandale Superintendent Gerardo Soto said Tuesday that the end of state oversight is the culmination of years of work.

“Together, we have strengthened governance, improved financial accountability and maintained a steadfast focus on students,” Soto said in the statement. “This step allows us to continue that work with full autonomy.”

Although Harlandale continued to be run by a locally elected school board while under state oversight, the appointed conservator had the authority to overrule their decisions.