Revisiting the fight over the Lakota language as Trump targets 'divisive narratives'

By Christina Cala,
B.A. ParkerGene DembyXavier LopezJess KungLeah DonnellaCourtney SteinDalia MortadaVeralyn Williams
Published April 19, 2025 at 1:00 PM CDT
Jackie Lay

As the Trump administration targets the Smithsonian Institute for "divisive narratives" and "improper ideology," it got us thinking about how we preserve our history and everything that builds it, like language. So we're revisiting an episode from last year from the Lakota Nation in South Dakota over language — who preserves it, who has the right to the stories told in it, and who (literally) owns it.

Copyright 2025 NPR

