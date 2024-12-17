Feds officially approve San Antonio to DC flights by American Airlines

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg celebrated news that American Airlines on Tuesday officially secured direct flights from San Antonio to the national's capital.

The Department of Transportation okayed the carrier to fly between San Antonio International Airport (SAT) to Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA).

The mayor spread the word in social media posts: "It is a big bold step in elevating air service for San Antonio and building a stronger connection for our business and military communities. We're ready to make the most of this moment, so let's keep SAT soaring."

The mayor thanked the city's entire Democratic congressional delegation and Republican Sen. Ted Cruz for their bipartisan work to make it happen.

American would have two flights per day: Flight 1718 — a departure from SAT that leaves at 6:35 a.m. and arrives at 10:35 a.m. daily; and Flight 1947 — a return flight from DCA that departs from Washington at 7:45 p.m. and returns to San Antonio at 10:20 p.m. Both flights would use an Airbus A321.

The airline plans to use special flight numbers for the departing and return trips. “Flight 1718 recognizes the year San Antonio was founded, and Flight 1947 celebrates the year the U.S. Air Force was established,” a company news release said.

The flights are expected to begin before spring.

Joey Palacios contributed to this report.