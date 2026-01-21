Jury acquits former Uvalde school officer in first criminal trial tied to Robb Elementary shooting

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

A Nueces County jury on Wednesday acquitted former Uvalde CISD police officer Adrian Gonzales of all charges in the first criminal trial tied to the 2022 Robb Elementary School shooting that killed 19 children and two teachers.

After the verdict was read, several family members of the victims appeared visibly upset in the courtroom, some wiping away tears.

Sam Owens/AP / Pool The San Antonio Express-News Jesse Rizo and his wife Juanita Cazares-Rizo listen to the prosecution and defense deliver their closing statements to the jury on the 11th day of the trial for former Uvalde school district police officer Adrian Gonzales at the Nueces County Courthouse on Wednesday, Jan. 21, 2026, in Corpus Christi, Texas.

The verdict ends the first attempt to hold a law enforcement officer criminally responsible for the delayed police response to the massacre, in which nearly 400 officers waited more than an hour to confront the gunman.

Prosecutors had argued Gonzales, one of the first officers on scene, failed to act quickly enough to stop or delay the shooter. Defense attorneys said Gonzales never saw the gunman and acted reasonably given the limited information available to him at the time.

During closing arguments earlier Wednesday, attorneys on both sides told jurors their verdict would send a message to law enforcement officers across Texas — though they disagreed sharply on what that message should be.

Uvalde County District Attorney Christina Mitchell urged jurors to hold Gonzales accountable, arguing that officers are trained to move toward gunfire without waiting for backup.

“We cannot continue to let children die in vain,” Mitchell said, asking jurors to return a guilty verdict.

Defense attorney Nico LaHood urged jurors to reject what he described as an effort to single out one officer for systemic failures.

Sam Owens/AP / Pool The San Antonio Express-News Defense attorney Nico LaHood delivers a closing statement to the jury on the 11th day of the trial for former Uvalde school district police officer Adrian Gonzales at the Nueces County Courthouse on Wednesday, Jan. 21, 2026, in Corpus Christi, Texas.

“Send a message to the government that it wasn’t right to concentrate on Adrian Gonzales,” LaHood told the jury. “You can’t pick and choose.”

A key point of disagreement centered on timing. Prosecutors said Gonzales waited roughly three and a half minutes before entering the school hallway. The defense said there were fewer than two minutes between Gonzales’ arrival and the shooter entering the fourth-grade classrooms where the victims were killed.

Gonzales was charged with 29 counts of child endangerment — one count for each of the 19 children who were killed and the 10 who were injured but survived. The jury found him not guilty on all counts.

The trial had been moved from Uvalde County to Corpus Christi after defense attorneys argued Gonzales could not receive a fair trial in Uvalde.

Former Uvalde CISD Police Chief Pete Arredondo, who investigators have described as the incident commander during the response, is awaiting a separate trial on charges connected to the shooting.