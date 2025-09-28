Arrest made in Eagle Pass casino shooting that killed 2, injured 5

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

Police have arrested a man suspected of killing two people and injuring six others in a shooting at the Kickapoo Lucky Eagle Casino in Eagle Pass on Saturday night.

34-year-old Keryan Jones of San Antonio was located by DPS troopers more than 170 miles away in Stockdale in Wilson County at about 7:45 a.m. Sunday morning.

The Wilson County Sheriff’s office via social media said troopers discharged their firearms in an attempt to disable Jones's vehicle. He was arrested by troopers after the use of a taser.

Maverick County Sheriff Tom Schemerber said Jones faces seven charges.

“Two counts of capital murder and five counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon," Schemerber said.

The City of Eagle Pass reported the identity of at least one victim, Marcus “Mark” Antly, who was a retired Border Patrol agent. A second victim was a woman from Dimmit County, according to the county judge.

University Hospital in San Antonio revived two patients from the Eagle Pass shooting, according to a post on X. A 22-year-old woman was treated and released; a 29-year-old woman remains in serious condition as of Sunday evening.

The Kickapoo Tribe in Kansas released a statement on Sunday expressing deep sadness about the incident at Texas' largest casino.

"To our brothers and sisters of the Kickapoo Traditional Tribe of Texas, we stand with you in mourning, in prayer, and in strength. No community should have to endure such a tragedy," the statement said. "We extend our deepest gratitude to the FBI, Texas Department of Public Safety, and all local, state, federal, and tribal law enforcement agencies for their swift action in apprehending a suspect and initiating a thorough investigation."

This is a developing story that will be updated.