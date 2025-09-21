San Antonio mother charged in hot car death of her children

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

A San Antonio mother has been arrested after her two children were found dead in a hot car on the city's far West Side.

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said deputies arrived at the 7600 block of Chancery Gate around 3:30 pm Saturday afternoon, and they found the mother had brought the children into her home.

The three-year-old girl and six-year-old boy were pronounced dead at the scene.

Salazar said the mother told deputies she last saw the children at 10:00 a.m. when she went to bed. She said the children may have gotten into her car while she slept.

"There just are some inconsistencies with the story that we're being given that at present, I'm not too confident," Salazar said. "I'm not confident enough to give you all that that's definitively what happened."

Salazar added that an investigation is ongoing into how the children died.

He said deputies also learned the mother, 28-year-old Tiona Islar, had a previous encounter with Child Protective Services.

Islar has been charged with two counts of causing serious bodily injury or death to a child. It's punishable by imprisonment for two to twenty years.

She remains in custody as she has not posted bond set at $300,000.

This is a developing story that will be updated.