© 2025 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KCTI-AM/FM is off-air due to damage from a lightning strike. We are working to restore service as quickly as possible.

San Antonio mother charged in hot car death of her children

Texas Public Radio | By TPR Staff
Published September 21, 2025 at 11:39 AM CDT
Emergency vehicle lights flashing
Motortion/Getty Images
/
iStockphoto
Emergency vehicle lights flashing

Sign up for TPR Today, Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

A San Antonio mother has been arrested after her two children were found dead in a hot car on the city's far West Side.

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said deputies arrived at the 7600 block of Chancery Gate around 3:30 pm Saturday afternoon, and they found the mother had brought the children into her home.

The three-year-old girl and six-year-old boy were pronounced dead at the scene.

Salazar said the mother told deputies she last saw the children at 10:00 a.m. when she went to bed. She said the children may have gotten into her car while she slept.

"There just are some inconsistencies with the story that we're being given that at present, I'm not too confident," Salazar said. "I'm not confident enough to give you all that that's definitively what happened."

Salazar added that an investigation is ongoing into how the children died.

He said deputies also learned the mother, 28-year-old Tiona Islar, had a previous encounter with Child Protective Services.

Islar has been charged with two counts of causing serious bodily injury or death to a child. It's punishable by imprisonment for two to twenty years.

She remains in custody as she has not posted bond set at $300,000.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

TPR was founded by and is supported by our community. If you value our commitment to the highest standards of responsible journalism and are able to do so, please consider making your gift of support today.
Tags
Criminal Justice Top StoriesTPR
TPR Staff
See stories by TPR Staff