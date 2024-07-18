DOJ files lawsuit against Southwest Key for ‘sexual harassment’ of children in shelters

The Justice Department filed a lawsuit yesterday against the largest housing for unaccompanied migrant children organization based out of Texas for alleged sexual abuse of the children by employees.

The lawsuit states employees from Southwest Key programs had been sexually harassing and abusing the children in their shelters since 2015. The alleged offenses include inappropriate touching, solicitation of sex acts, nude photos, inappropriate relationships and sexual comments.

The DOJ says Southwest Key took “inefficient action to prevent sexual harassment of the children in its care.”

The organization operates in three states, Texas, Arizona and California. They operate 29 shelters that provide temporary housing for unaccompanied children.

“Sexual harassment of children in residential shelters, where a child should be safe and secure, is abusive, dehumanizing and unlawful,” said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division. “This lawsuit seeks relief for children who have been abused and harmed, and meaningful reforms to ensure no child in these shelters is ever subjected to sexual abuse again.”

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of Resettlement has given grants to Southwest Key to provide housing and other care for children who stay in the shelters until they are reunited with their immediate families or placed with relatives while their cases are being processed.

“In search of the American Dream, children often endure perilous journeys on their migration north to the southern border,” said U.S. Attorney Alamdar S. Hamdani for the Southern District of Texas. “The sexual harassment alleged in the complaint would destroy any child’s sense of safety, turning what was an American Dream into a nightmare.”

The lawsuit seeks monetary damages to compensate the children affected in the shelters, a civil penalty and court order barring future discrimination and requiring Southwest Key to take the steps to prevent sexual harassment in the future.