Toyota announces Tundra recall due to fuel leak and fire risk

Toyota has announced a recall of certain 2022 and 2023 model year Toyota Tundra and Tundra Hybrid vehicles.

Around 168,000 vehicles in the U.S. are involved in the recall. Tundras are manufactured at the Toyota plant in San Antonio.

The subject vehicles are equipped with a plastic fuel tube which could move and rub against a brake line and develop a fuel leak. A fuel leak in the presence of an ignition source could increase the risk of fire, according to a Toyota news release.

"For all involved vehicles, Toyota dealers will replace the fuel tube with an improved part and additional clamps at no cost to customers," the news release stated.

"Toyota is currently preparing the remedy parts for this recall. As a temporary measure until the final remedy parts are available, the dealers will install protective materials and a clamp on the fuel tube at no cost to customers. Toyota will notify affected owners about this issue by early October 2023."

To see if your vehicle is involved in a safety recall visit Toyota.com/recall or nhtsa.gov/recalls and enter your Vehicle Identification Number — known as a VIN — or license plate information.

Toyota customer support is also available by calling the Toyota Brand Engagement Center at 1-800-331-433.