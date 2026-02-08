DHS defends ICE actions after San Antonio home arrest attempt sparks backlash

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

The Department of Homeland Security has released new details about a now-viral video showing immigration agents forcing their way into a San Antonio home during an attempted arrest.

The video, widely shared on social media, shows officers with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement entering the residence as people inside appear to protest. The footage has sparked public outrage and raised questions about the legality of the operation.

According to the Department of Homeland Security, ICE officers were conducting a targeted operation on February 5 to arrest Gonzalo Mejia Ortega, a 34-year-old man DHS said is in the country illegally from Mexico and has three prior arrests for domestic assault. DHS said officers had a warrant for his arrest and alleged that Mejia Ortega had previously been removed from the United States and later reentered illegally, which constitutes a felony.

The agency did not specify what type of warrant officers were carrying. Judicial warrants are approved by judges, while administrative warrants are issued by immigration authorities; civil rights advocates note that administrative warrants generally do not permit officers to enter a home without consent or emergency conditions.

DHS said officers attempted to stop Mejia Ortega in his vehicle, but he fled from law enforcement and ran inside his home. In a statement, the department said ICE officers pursued Mejia Ortega into the home while carrying out what it described as their lawful duties. DHS said Mejia Ortega escaped through a window and remains at large. The agency urged anyone with information about his whereabouts to contact the ICE Tip Line.

Federal officials also alleged that while officers were exiting the home, a separate individual assaulted an ICE officer. DHS said agents attempted to arrest that person for assault, which it described as a felony and federal crime, but claimed that "agitators" within the house interfered with the lawful arrest. For safety reasons, DHS said officers left the residence without completing the arrest. The department said it is consulting with the U.S. Attorney’s Office about pursuing federal charges related to the incident.

The incident drew swift criticism from local officials. On Friday, Joaquin Castro, a Democrat who represents parts of San Antonio, described the incident as a “home invasion” and said he plans to investigate the actions of the agents involved.

Immigration enforcement operations inside homes are among the most controversial aspects of federal immigration policy, frequently drawing scrutiny from civil rights advocates and elected officials over due process and constitutional protections.