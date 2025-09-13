© 2025 Texas Public Radio
Free legal clinic offers help to permanent residents who aim to be U.S. Citizens

Texas Public Radio | By Jerry Clayton
Published September 13, 2025 at 2:02 PM CDT
Citizenship clinic at Palo Alto College September 13, 2025.
Jerry Clayton
/
TPR
Citizenship clinic at Palo Alto College September 13, 2025.

Around 100 people showed up at a free citizenship clinic on Saturday at Palo Alto College. The clinic was sponsored by American Gateways, along with the Texas AFL-CIO, Palo Alto College, SAYLA, and the Mexican Consulate-San Antonio. Attorneys were on hand to determine eligibility and look over paperwork. Volunteers were on hand to help fill out forms.

An attorney assists with citizenship paperwork at Palo Alto College September 13th, 2025
Jerry Clayton
/
TPR
An attorney assists with citizenship paperwork at Palo Alto College September 13, 2025.

Attorney Laura Flores-Dixit is with American Gateways, which provides legal services to immigrants and refugees.

"Given the amount of fear in the community right now, people more than ever are recognizing the importance of becoming U.S. citizens to protect themselves from the possibility of deportation in this country," she told TPR.

Attorney Laura Flores-Dixit
Jerry Clayton
/
TPR
Attorney Laura Flores-Dixit

She says anyone with legal residency should consider becoming a U.S. citizen.

"Becoming a citizen is the best form of protection against deportation, and given the crackdowns in this community, including among permanent residents, it is imperative that anybody who is eligible, consult with an attorney and move forward with this process as soon as possible."

To become a U.S. citizen, a lawful permanent resident must meet the age requirement of being at least 18 years old, have been a lawful resident for at least five years (or three years if married to a U.S. citizen), and have no criminal convictions.

Citizenship clinic at Palo Alto College September 13, 2025
Jerry Clayton
/
TPR
Citizenship clinic at Palo Alto College September 13, 2025.

You can learn more at Americangateways.org

