Democratic Sen. Padilla forcibly removed from DHS press conference in Los Angeles

By NPR Washington Desk
Published June 12, 2025 at 2:34 PM CDT
Sen. Alex Padilla, Democrat from California, is removed from the room after interrupting a news conference with Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem at the Wilshire Federal Building in Los Angeles on June 12.
Sen. Alex Padilla, D-Calif., was removed from a Homeland Security press conference in Los Angeles on Thursday.

Padilla is the ranking member of the Senate Judiciary Immigration Subcommittee.

A statement released by his office said Padilla "tried to ask the Secretary [Kristi Noem] a question, and was forcibly removed by federal agents, forced to the ground and handcuffed. He is not currently detained, and we are working to get additional information."

A statement on the Homeland Security Department's X account accused Padilla of "disrespectful political theatre," charging that he did not comply with requests to back away. The statement said that the senator and Noem spoke for 15 minutes after the incident.

Ahead of the press conference, the department said the event was for Noem to "show her support for DHS, law enforcement, and U.S. military personnel who are working to restore law and order."

The Trump administration has called on National Guard troops and Marines in recent days in response to protests of the administration's immigration enforcement tactics.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, posted a video of the incident:

On the Senate floor, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., referred to video of the incident saying, "I just saw something that sickened my stomach; the manhandling of a United States Senator. We need immediate answers to what the hell went on."

Copyright 2025 NPR

