Texas Children’s Hospital comments on Abbott’s funding threat over new immigration status question

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott threatened to restrict federal funding from Texas hospitals that refuse to “follow the law” after a Houston doctor asserted via social media that patients do not need to disclose their immigration status.

An executive order issued by Abbott earlier this year directed Texas hospitals to ask patients if they are U.S. citizens and begin collecting information about those who are not. The order, however, does not specifically mandate patients to answer the question.

“The way the country is moving, I worry that this is information that people are going to use to deport people,” Tony Pastor, a Texas Children’s Hospital cardiologist said in a viral video that garnered a response from the governor.

“Technically, legally we were told today that people do not actually have to answer the question,” Pastor said.

Abbott’s order, which went into effect on Nov. 1, directs hospitals to inform patients that their response does not affect patient care. Under the executive order, Texas hospitals must report that data and the exact costs of their medical visits to the Health and Services Commission on a quarterly basis.

Pointing blame at the Biden-Harris Administration’s border policies, the order asserts that the federal government should be obligated to reimburse the state for the costs. This is just one move in the state’s recent attempts to quantify the possible costs associated with illegal immigration.

“Federal law contributes to the growth of uncompensated medical costs by requiring that any individual must be allowed to obtain emergency medical treatment regardless of that individual’s immigration status, or willingness or ability to pay for such treatment,” the order states.

One in every six Texans have no health insurance and hospitals are required by federal law to treat patients in emergency departments regardless of their ability to pay, according to the Texas Hospital Association.

Pastor said the governor’s new executive order has made physicians and medical providers uncomfortable.

“You should come to a hospital if you are sick, you should get healthcare if you are sick,” Pastor said.

In response, Abbott, in a post to X, said the doctor is putting Medicaid and Medicare funding at risk for the Texas Children’s Hospital and Baylor College of Medicine.

“You better think twice & have crystal clear records,” Abbott said.

In a statement, Texas Children’s Hospital said it’s in full compliance with Abbott’s executive order.

“While we recognize that individuals working at Texas Children’s hold their own personal views on many topics, these opinions do not necessarily reflect the official position of Texas Children’s Hospital,” the statement said. “We will continue to prioritize patient care while ensuring we are in full compliance with all laws and legal directives.”

Non-citizens have been known to use emergency department services at a significantly lower rate than those born in the United States. A study cited in the Journal of Immigrant and Minority Health showed non-citizens do not immediately cause a disproportionate burden on the U.S. healthcare system.

