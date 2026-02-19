The Weekender: A play, a symphony to perform at UTSA and Cinderella at the Tobin

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

The weekend is here and TPR’s Jack Morgan says it’s full of fun stuff to do around San Antonio.

The Glass Menagerie at The Tobin

The Tobin Center's Carlos Alvarez Theater offers a time-tested, popular play called The Glass Menagerie. Producer Rick Frederick says that because of the writing, this 80-year-old play is still relevant.

1 of 4 — A9203399.jpg cast member onstage Siggi Ragnar 2 of 4 — A9203189.jpg cast member on a couch Siggi Ragnar 3 of 4 — A9203222.jpg Glass Menagerie cast member Siggi Ragnar 4 of 4 — A9203296.jpg Glass Menagerie cast members Siggi Ragnar

“It's a beautiful story. I think it's relevant for San Antonio, because we're such a family town, and it really speaks to our sense of obligation and dedication to our family and sense of responsibility,” Frederick said.

The classic play was written by Tennessee Williams, one of the greatest American playwrights of the 20th Century. And one reason his plays work so well is because of Williams’ insight into human nature.

“I think that is absolutely accurate,” he said. “And it's a really lovely reminder of our humanity and the fragility of our humanity and the importance of love.”

The Glass Menagerie is running Friday, Saturday night and Sunday afternoon.

South Texas Symphonic Orchestra

Then on Saturday night only, the South Texas Symphonic Orchestra performs.

Here’s Artistic Director Ronnie Sanders. “The South Texas Symphonic Orchestra is one of the three major world class orchestras here in San Antonio,” Sanders said. “Our niche, if you will, is to perform the greatest music that's ever been written for free.”

1 of 5 — Violinist.jpg Violinist performs South Texas Symphonic Orchestra 2 of 5 — 20240224074929_IMG_5658.jpg Ronnie Sanders conducts South Texas Symphonic Orchestra 3 of 5 — 20240224080007_IMG_5706.jpg cellists in the South Texas Symphonic Orchestra South Texas Symphonic Orchestra 4 of 5 — 20240224082343_IMG_5750.jpg South Texas Symphonic Orchestra South Texas Symphonic Orchestra 5 of 5 — 20240224075224_IMG_5670.jpg South Texas Symphonic Orchestra South Texas Symphonic Orchestra

Their venue for this Saturday night performance is at a UTSA performance hall, which is a very nice place for music.

“It's a wonderful venue. And what I like about it, the Recital Hall on the campus of UTSA, is that it is a very intimate venue,” Sanders said. “Any seat, you can hear every instrument.”

Cinderella at the Tobin

Then Friday, Saturday and Sunday, there's Cinderella at the Tobin. Here’s Ballet San Antonio’s Artistic Director Rafael Ferreras.

“In the story of Cinderella, her mother dies, right? And her father remarries into this stepfamily that is terribly evil to her and treat her terribly,” Ferreras said.

Not to worry; she’s just a glass slipper away from finding true love.

“This ballet, it's non-stop dancing. We have all the fairies. We have Mr. Time; we have the Baron we have all the court here.”