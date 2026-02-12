The Weekender: 3 unique events for an exciting weekend

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

The Weekend is here. TPR’s Jack Morgan has three ideas to make it a great one.

"Restored By Light"

First off tonight, the city’s Shannon Miller says head down to Mission San José, for an epic event called "Restored by Light."

“Originally, the missions were painted elaborately, and in a couple of cases, through research, we have a good idea of what they actually looked like,” Miller said.

The earthen-toned San José Mission was originally painted in bright colorful frescoes. Now, technology can show us what it originally looked like. Miller said it was a family-friendly gathering.

1 of 3 — IMG_8512.jpg Mission San Jose, with projections on the facade City of San Antonio, Office of Historic Preservation 2 of 3 — 812A0058.JPG crowds take in Restored By Light Frederick Gonzales 3 of 3 — IMG_8532.jpg animations projected onto Mission San Jose's facade City of San Antonio, Office of Historic Preservation

“The gates open at 5 p.m., and there are children's activities, and there'll be food and beverages available for purchase,” she said. “But we also encourage people to bring picnics, if they wish blankets and chairs.”

Miller said it’s free to all.

"Dreamgirls"

Also Friday night, and all the way to March 6, the San Pedro Playhouse’s Darcell Andre is Directing "Dreamgirls."

“'Dreamgirls' is a nonstop soul freight train. Most of the dialog in the show is sung, and we are really following the lives of Black women who are navigating this early Motown music era,” Andre said.

The fictionalized account of a Supremes-style group has music as its backbone.

DREAMGIRLS Teaser

“It creates a range of obstacles that we see these women navigate, and as real as the show is, and we really see the grit that's beneath all of the glitter and all the glamor,” he said.

"Dreamgirls" is playing through March 6 at the San Pedro Playhouse.

"Vertigo"

Vertigo Official Trailer #1 - (1958) HD

Then on Saturday night on the Plaza outside of the Tobin Center, they’re showing an Alfred Hitchcock classic movie: "Vertigo."

Here's this from the film's trailer: “Vertigo: A feeling of dizziness. A swimming in the head. As created by Alfred Hitchcock in a story that gives new meaning to the word suspense!”

Bring a chair or blanket and watch Vertigo on the 32-foot-wide screen. The over-the-top movie trailer promises a lot of intrigue.

“A beautiful girl haunted by the desperate, unexplainable urge to destroy herself,” said the trailer.

You can catch it for free Saturday night at Will’s Plaza at the Tobin Center.