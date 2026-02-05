The Weekender: 3 things that will make your weekend fun

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

It’s been a busy week, but now the weekend is upon us. TPR’s Jack Morgan has been scouring the local scene and has these ideas for a fun weekend.

My Fair Lady at The Wonder Theatre

If you’re a fan of theater, The Wonder Theatre is tackling a biggie.

Morgan Clyde is directing. “The story of My Fair Lady follows Eliza Doolittle, who is a poor flower girl who makes her living just selling flowers on the street,” Clyde said. “She has a very pronounced lower-class accent, and a phoneticist comes by and he takes on a bet to pass her off as an upper-class lady.”

The story is great, but Clyde says the musical hits in this play are many, and huge.

1 of 3 — Higgins_Eliza.jpg Mr. Higgins & Eliza Doolittle Wonder Theatre 2 of 3 — Eliza.jpg Eliza Doolittle Wonder Theatre 3 of 3 — Higgins.jpg Mr. Higgins Wonder Theatre

“I Could Have Danced All Night." It has "I've Grown Accustomed to Her Face," "On the Street Where You Live." Plenty of really strong, classic musical theater anthems,” Clyde said.

You can catch My Fair Lady tonight through March 1, Friday and Saturday nights, and Sunday afternoons.

Sonic Transmission at Confluence Park

Then head south to Confluence Park, for what’s called Sonic Transmission. Here’s Pamela Martinez.

“Sonic Transmission is a DJ night. It's all ages. There's no bar there, so it's family friendly,” Martinez said. “It's 7 to 11, and we bring DJs from all over the world.”

If you’ve not been to Confluence Park, you really should check it out.

“It's [an] award winning, internationally recognized Park, and it's this beautiful arch structure that is great for sound and performance,” she said. “So we bring a lot of arts and music and engagement there.”

If you’re watching your budget, not to worry--it’s free.

San Antonio River Foundation The structure at Confluence Park which was designed for water catchment

Cowboy Heritage Festival at Pearl

Also tomorrow, Pearl is putting on the Cowboy Heritage Festival. Here’s artist Claudio Aguillon:

“There's going to be some music. There's going to be some family friendly activities,” she said.

From 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. there will be music, food and more, and it too is free.

1 of 2 — Screenshot 2026-02-05 150037.jpg Chuck Wagon Pearl 2 of 2 — Screenshot 2026-02-05 150002.jpg Chuck Wagon at Pearl Pearl

“I'm going to be painting a mural there in the park, and I'm going to be painting live for people to come and see the process, come and ask questions, and just give you a little bit of a taste of what an artist does,” Aguillon said.