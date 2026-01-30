Hundreds of drones to light up Toyota Field in classical music performance

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

A large-scale drone light show paired with live classical music is scheduled Friday evening at Toyota Field.

The event replaces traditional fireworks with a coordinated display of programmable, illuminated drones flying in synchronized patterns above the stadium. Organizers say the show will feature about 1,000 drones forming animated images timed to live music.

Jeremy Sutherland, who works with The Drone Show, said each drone is roughly a pound in weight and equipped with GPS navigation and LED lights, allowing the aircraft to fly in precise formations.

“Our drones have GPS positioning and lighting capabilities, which allows us to create images, animations, and visual sequences in the night sky,” Sutherland said.

The performance is set to classical music played live by musicians.

Sutherland said the program draws from well-known works by composers such as Antonio Vivaldi and Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky, with drone imagery designed to reflect themes in the music.

One of the many animals programmed into the show
Ballerina
A Ram

Video from previous performances shows the drones shifting shapes and colors mid-flight, forming figures such as animals, flowers, and abstract designs. Sutherland said the show planned for San Antonio emphasizes natural imagery and movement.

The production requires two full fleets of drones to complete the performance, according to organizers. The show is expected to last about an hour, with roughly 45 minutes of drone animation during the concert.

a stag
a Cardinal forms
a flower forms

A second performance originally scheduled for Saturday has been postponed. Ticket information is available here.