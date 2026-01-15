The Weekender: 3 choices to make your weekend rock

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

The weekend has arrived, and a lot of San Antonians are looking for weekend fun. TPR’s Jack Morgan has a look at three of his recommended best bets:

Ray Wylie Hubbard

First off, Texan Ray Wylie Hubbard is coming to John T. Floores’ on Saturday night.

Ray Wylie Hubbard is one of our state's most authentic singer-songwriters. He sings about Texas in ways that few do. He also chooses subjects to write about that few might consider.

One such subject is that Snake Farm on I-35, just outside the New Braunfels city limits. An excerpt from one his more popular songs sings praises for a business northeast of the city: The Snake Farm.

“Snake Farm … it just sounds nasty. Snake Farm … it pretty much is. …”

Ray Wyle Hubbard plays at Floores’ on Saturday night.

Haunted Mansion Tour

Next up: Do old, haunted mansions fascinate you? Here’s Stephen Garza-Guzman from Curious Twins Paranormal about one mansion that is open for tours on Saturday.

“This is actually at Victoria's Black Swan Inn here in San Antonio. It is a haunted and historic property, where we're able to host home tours there at the property. And we do these twice a month, the first and third weekend, every Saturday at noon,” Garza-Guzman said.

He said those who like both history and ghosts should really enjoy this one. And those skittish about the dark need not worry.

“This is kind of an opportunity for those who are interested in the paranormal to do a daytime tour that's not as spooky as the dark time,” he said. “So this one includes a tour of the Black Swann itself, and it's a Greek Revival style of architecture.”

Cave Concert

Also on Saturday night, 100 feet below the Hill Country live oaks: the music of the Woodland Winds Quintet. French Horn player, Mark Collado, said their repertoire varies a lot.

“We perform all types of genre music, from classical to standard woodwind quintet repertoire. We also do jazzy and pop tunes.”

As to the venue, The Cave Without a Name has built a stage and lighting and they hold concerts in their largest room, the Throne Room.

“The Cave Without a Name is probably going to be the most unique venue that we've ever played, and it's a great place to play," Collado said. "One: it's a cave. Two: the acoustics in that cave are second to none.”

